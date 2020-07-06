No let-up in overcharging on perishable items

LAHORE:Increasing trend in the prices of all essential vegetables and fruits price was continued for the last one month while the government was not taking any action to control the inflation. Further, artificial inflation due to violation of the price list is hardening the impact of the price hike on the general public. The federal and provincial governments are completely ignoring the issue while the local administration is also not taking even any “eyewash” action to stop the overcharging.

Even the provincial industry minister who has shown “interest” to control the overcharging and price hike of the perishables by conducting “surprise visits” along with the media personnel is also not taking interest in it anymore and busy with Covid-19 matters. He also took notice of increase in chicken meat price, but contrarily since then sellers have been overcharging on chicken. So the general public is at the mercy of the unbridled mafia due to the government poor governance. Further, the chicken price increased by Rs10 per kg, unchanged at Rs182 to 190 per kg for live bird and by Rs14 per for meat reached Rs275 per kg, while it sold at Rs220 to 240 per kg, and Rs300 to 400 per kg, respectively.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 79 per kg, B-Grade at Rs70 to 74 per kg, but not available, and potato sugar-free by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs51 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs75 per kg, and potato stored fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, and it sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs36 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 35 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was further gained by Rs32 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, B-grade at Rs70 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, and C-grade Rs65 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. The price of garlic local was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, garlic Chinese by Rs10 per kg, was fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs285 to 295 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Cucumber farm was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, cucumber local by Rs5 per kg, was fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Brinjal price was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

Bitter gourd local was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Spinach was fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Zucchini long was fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, not sold, Zucchini round fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, also not available, and zucchini local was gained by Rs19 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, also sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. The lemon price was also gained by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs100 per kg. Lady-finger was also gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 77 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Luffa was also increased by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Arum was also gained by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was also gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 72 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, B-grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Capsicum price was fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Price of cauliflower was fixed at Rs65 to 67 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, and cabbage was fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 60 per kg.

The price of pea was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, not sold. Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs52 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs35 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was fixed at Rs100 to 104 per kg not sold. Turnip was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, not sold. Radish was fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Beetroot was fixed at Rs35 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Mangoes (unripe) were fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs105 to 270 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150 to 350 per kg. The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs155 to 160 per dozen, not available, and B-category fixed at Rs125 to 130 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs150 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs70 to 75 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 120 per dozen.

Papaya was gained fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs20 to 22 per piece, sold at Rs40 per piece. Cheku (Sapodilla) was fixed at Rs115 to 120 per kg, not sold. Melon was fixed at Rs32 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 80 per kg. Watermelon was fixed at Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 60 per kg. Phalsa was gained by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs175 to 180 per kg, not sold.

Peach special was fixed at Rs190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, Peach A-grade was fixed at Rs90 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 150 per kg. Plump was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 250 per kg. Apricot white was fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 250 per kg, and apricot yellow was fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg. Mangoes were fixed at Rs70 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 200 per kg.

Lychee was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs220 to 230 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg. Cantaloupe (garma) was fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Grapes Sunderkhani was fixed at Rs170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, Grapes gola was fixed at Rs115 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg. Jamboline was fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.