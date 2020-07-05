Border with Iran opens at four points today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to reopen four border points with Iran from today (Sunday). A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior said crossings at Gabd, Mand, Katagar and Chedgi would be opened in the light of a decision taken by the National Command and Operation Center NCOC. The borders would remain open seven days a week from morning to evening only for trade as per mutually agreed understanding between both the countries. According to the notification, an unlimited number of trucks would be allowed in while ensuring all corona related SOPs.