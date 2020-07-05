close
Sun Jul 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2020

Schools may reopen from Aug 15: minister

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has hinted that the schools across the province will be reopened from August 15 if the Covid-19 situation normalised. Talking to the media here on Saturday, he said in the prevailing situation there were almost no chances of schools’ reopening from July 16.

