Schools may reopen from Aug 15: minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has hinted that the schools across the province will be reopened from August 15 if the Covid-19 situation normalised. Talking to the media here on Saturday, he said in the prevailing situation there were almost no chances of schools’ reopening from July 16.