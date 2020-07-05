Face masks, sanitizers distributed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Saturday distributed facemasks and sanitizers during the awareness campaign against the coronavirus.

The officials also installed banners to create awareness among the masses about the coronavirus.

A flag- hoisting ceremony was arranged at the Deputy Commissioner Office that was attended by officials of district administrations, police and other departments.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the role of frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar said that the fight against coronavirus was not possible without the support of the public.

He said that frontline workers and staff of other departments, including police and WSSP had worked tirelessly to protect the public.

The officials visited the residences of the people who have died of the virus.

The officials also distributed face masks, sanitizers, juice and milk in the affected areas.