US aircraft carriers conduct drills in S China Sea

TOKYO: Two US aircraft carriers have carried out drills in the South China Sea, a US Navy spokesman said on Saturday, after the Pentagon expressed concerns over Chinese military exercises around a disputed archipelago.

The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan conducted dual carrier operations in the waterway to “support a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the spokesman said.

“These efforts support enduring US commitments to stand up for the right of all nations to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows,” he added.

The drills came as the Pentagon said it was “concerned” about Chinese military exercises in the South China Sea, warning the manoeuvres will “further destabilise” the region.