France returns skulls of Algerians

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ALGIERS: Algeria on Friday received the skulls of 24 resistance fighters decapitated during colonial France´s conquest of the North African country that had been lying in storage in a Paris museum. The return of the remains, viewed as war trophies by French colonial officers, comes amid a worldwide reexamination of the legacy of colonialism since the May 25 killing of 46-year-old African American George Floyd by a white police officer in the United States. UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has urged countries to make amends for “centuries of violence and discrimination”.