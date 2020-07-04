2 dacoits arrested

DASKA: Bombanwala police arrested two dacoits and recovered illegal arms from their possession on Friday. On a tip-off, the police raided Jendo Sahi village and arrested dacoits Adeel and Ahmed Ali. The police also recovered illegal weapons from them.

DACOITY: Two robbers looted cash and a cellphone from a man in the area of Sadar police on Friday. Yaseen was coming to Daska when the dacoits snatched cash and a cellphone from him.