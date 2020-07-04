Rs3.7m fine imposed on profiteers in June

KHANEWAL: Price control magistrates had conducted raids against profiteers and imposed over Rs 3.7 million fine during the last month of June.

It was told in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Friday to review performance of price control magistrates. He hailed the price control magistrates over better performance while also snub over poor performance last month.

He ordered action against the price control magistrates over poor performance in ongoing month of July. Sherazi asked the magistrates to enhance markets visit and fine also.

Extra Assistant Director Agriculture (EADA) Asif Raza briefed the DC about performance of last month. The ADCR, ADCG, ACs and price control magistrates attended the meeting.