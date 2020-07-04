Sindh govt to make public three JIT reports

KARACHI: The Sindh government has said that it is going to make public the reports of the Joint Investigation Teams who probed the Peoples’ Aman Committee leader Uzair Jan Baloch, former chairman of Fishermen’s Cooperative Society Nisar Morai, and the accused persons held in the case of Baldia factory fire incident in Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, said that investigation report of the JITs pertaining to the three cases would be posted on the website of Sindh Government’s Home Department on coming Monday (July 06).

He said that the JIT probe reports were confidential documents as they were made public only after thorough scrutiny of the evidences of the criminal cases given in these reports.He claimed that there was no mention of former president Asif Ali Zardari, her sister Faryal Talpur, or that of the leadership of the People’s Party anywhere in the entire JIT report in the case of Uzair Jan Baloch.

He said that Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi had alleged that Uzair Baloch used to get instructions from Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal as he (the federal minister) should bring forth evidences to prove his allegations as otherwise he should immediately step down, showing moral courage.

He said that Federal Maritime Affairs minister should better seek an apology from the leadership of the PPP for levelling baseless allegations against them. He said that Ali Zaidi was not willing to give answers related to the performance of his own federal ministry.

He said that Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had declared his personal assets before the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had paid Rs four million tax alone on his agricultural income.

He said that the present federal government of PTI had completely destroyed the reputation of the pilots belonging to the national flag carrier and their future had now become bleak. Nobody knew well as who was the actual person behind such ill-advised decisions of the PTI’s government, he said.He said that the federal government had now made an attempt to usurp jobs of staffers associated with the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.