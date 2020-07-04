US provides 100 ventilators to Pakistan to support Covid 19 response

ISLAMABAD: The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), in cooperation with Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority has donated a shipment of 100 brand-new, state-of-the-art ventilators to support Pakistan in its fight against Covid-19.

The ventilators arrived in Karachi on July 2 and will be deployed in hospitals across Pakistan. This donation delivers on President Donald Trump’s generous offer of these critically needed supplies and supports Pakistan’s urgent response to the pandemic. Made in America, the ventilators are valued at about $3 million and reflect the latest in cutting-edge medical design and technology. Ambassador Paul Jones remarked, “The United States stands with Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus. These American-made ventilators will help Pakistani patients in the most acute need of medical care."