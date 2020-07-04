NAB challenges ex-PM Pervaiz Ashraf, others acquittal in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The NAB Friday moved a petition before Islamabad High Court challenging the acquittal of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in Sahiwal Rental Power case.

The NAB had named Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former secretary water and power Shahid Rafi, Tahir Basharat, Shaukat Tareen, Ismail Qureshi, Muhammad Saleem Arif, Ch Abdul Qadir, Iqbal Ali Shah, Wazir Ali Bhaio and Razi Abbas as respondents in this case.

NAB court had earlier acquitted these people from the corruption reference. The NAB had stated in its plea that the accountability court had not completed all legal requirements in its judgment on June 25. It prayed the court to turn down the acquittal decision of the trial court for the above accused.