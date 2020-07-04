Daily wagers still battling hardships

Islamabad : The daily wage workers in the twin cities have been constantly battling an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that is pushing them towards extreme levels of poverty where they would find it hard to make their both ends meet.

“First we faced lockdown and there was no economic activity. Though the government has allowed some sectors to operate especially the construction industry, but routine work is yet to return to normal,” said Ali Sher, a daily wager who was sitting outside an under-construction plaza in a private housing society.

Shahzad Akhtar, a wall painter, said he hardly finds work even in this posh housing society because the people are now only focusing on protecting themselves from coronavirus and only carrying out their routine work.

“For us, no income means no food, no security, and no future. We have no savings or access to credit. If we find no work then we will simply perish,” he said. He said when the lockdown was implemented no one took care of them and most of the time they had no money to get food.

It is rightly said that the COVID-19 pandemic never discriminates in medical terms but when it comes to economic and social effects it discriminates massively against those who are at the bottom end and who lack protection, resources, and basics amenities of life.

Umer Rashid, a contractor, said “We have started our work and it seems that many more employment opportunities will be available for daily wage earners. But one thing is certain this pandemic will continue to haunt us unless we get rid of it.”

“How can business activities get boom when thousands of people are daily getting infected by coronavirus? But the daily wagers should not lose heart because still, the employment opportunities are increasing day by day.”