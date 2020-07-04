Police constable martyred in Baloch Colony

A policeman was martyred in a firing incident in the Baloch Colony area of Karachi on Friday. According to police, the incident took place when the cop was returning home after completing his duty in the police uniform. Two armed men riding a motorcycle targeted him near Awami Chowk in Manzoor Colony.

The deceased was shot multiple times and died shortly after the incident. Responding to the information, a heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and the Rangers, as well as volunteers from different welfare organisations reached the crime scene and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased police official was identified as Constable Noman Ali. According to doctors, he was shot thrice with a small weapon. Police said a 30bore pistol was used in the incident. The constable was serving in the Police Helpline 15 District South Base and was targeted while he was returning home.

The law enforcers collected evidence from the crime scene and started investigations. Police investigators said they were also trying to obtain CCTV footage from the area to trace and arrest the suspects. The empty shells collected from the scene were sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistic cross-matching.

According to medico-legal officer Dr Sikandar, the cop was shot thrice but he was killed by a bullet that had hit his neck. Ali had tied the knot about one-and-a-half years ago and had a four-month-old boy. He was a resident of the Mehmoodabad area.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar took notice of the targeted killing of the police constable and sought a detailed report from the District East SSP on the incident. The funeral prayers for the martyred cop were offered at the Special Security Unit Headquarters in Hassan Square.

The Sindh IGP, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and other senior police officers attended the funeral prayers. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Two men killed

Earlier, late on Thursday night, two men were killed while a woman wounded in a firing incident that took place near the Dhobi Ghat area in Garden.

According to the police, the incident took place when two armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire on a car. The bodies and the injured woman, who was the wife of one of the deceased, were taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medico-legal formaltieis and treatment respectively.

The slain persons were identified as 45-year-old Mujeebur Rehman, son of Idrees, and Anas, 24, son of Amir. The injured woman was identified as Kulsoom, 40, wife of Mujeebur Rehman.

Police said that they had recovered around half a dozen empty shells from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police. They explained that Anas was the nephew of Rehman. They further said that two more women were also present in the car who remained unhurt in the firing. The incident took place when the victims were coming from Hub, police said, adding that they had registered a case.