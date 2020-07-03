Shahbaz Sharif urges world to probe India’s war crimes

LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif has protested India's brutality in Occupied Kashmir and urged the European Union, US, OIC and the UNSC to start a war crimes investigation against India.

In a statement on Wednesday, he condemned the inhuman murder of 60-year-old Bashir Ahmed in front of his grandson by Indian occupying forces.

He said the atrocities committed by the occupying Indian forces are mocking the humanity of the entire civilised world and jolting their napping conscience. He said every single country, nation and person of the civilised world who has an ounce of faith in humanity, justice and law will have to stand against such brutality and oppression.

He said the US, EU, OIC and UNSC must not stay silent over this and must launch an immediate inquiry into New Delhi's war crimes. He prayed for the martyrs and strength for their families to brave this grave loss.