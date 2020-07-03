KP PDMA issues rain alert

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday issued a rain alert to all the district administrations in the province to be prepared for any emergency as moderate monsoon rains are likely to hit different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Friday evening.

Through a communique, the PDMA said as per the Meteorological Department forecast, rain/wind-thunderstorm with few heavy rain are expected in KP from Friday evening to Tuesday.

Heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of the province and urban flooding in Peshawar on Saturday and Sunday. Possibility of landslide cannot be ruled out in the vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period, it added.

The PDMA urged the people to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid / minimise human losses and damage to any property. It also asked the line departments to ensure availability of all emergency service staff/machinery and other resources. In case of any occurrence update may be shared with Pesco and PDMA round-the-clock via helpline 0800-01700 or 1700 and all concerned line department to remain vigilant in restoring road links, it added.