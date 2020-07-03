Kerosene shortage hits Pindiites hard

Rawalpindi: Kerosene oil users are facing shortage of commodity in market for over a month but government authorities are unable to address the crisis.

Even though government has increased kerosene oil prices by Rs23.50 per litre on June 26 and fixed new rate Rs59.06 against Rs35.56 but the commodity is not available in the market for over a month.

Rawalpindi Kerosene Oil Dealers Association representatives, Muhammad Akbar Khan, Zia Balouch, Mukhtar Ahmed and several others told ‘The News’ that commodity was not available for over a month. Oil agencies are not supplying kerosene oil for over a month.

“Some dealers having kerosene oil but are selling it in black, they claimed. Over a month back when commodity was available kerosene oil sellers were taking full advantage of gas crisis earning more than 100 per cent profit on 1-liter commodity by selling one-litre kerosene oil at Rs120 to Rs150.

‘The News’ learnt that there were more than 2,000 privately running oil agencies in Rawalpindi city and cantonment board localities. The oil agencies are running even in residential localities where public is facing low to zero gas pressure even during hot weather.

Additional District Collector General (ADCG) Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that they are strictly monitoring dealers for creating an artificial shortage of kerosene oil.“We have started crackdown against profiteers and hoarders they are creating an artificial shortage of commodity,” he warned.