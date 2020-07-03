close
Fri Jul 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2020

Indonesian scholar completes PhD from GCU

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2020

LAHORE:Indonesian scholar Herolistra Baskoroputro has completed his PhD in Mathematics from the Abdus Salam School of Mathematical Sciences (ASSMS), GC University Lahore.

Baskoroputro completed his research on the topic of “Binomial Edge Ideals Associated with Proper Interval Graphs” under the supervision of foreign professor Dr Viviana Ene. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has congratulated Herolistra Baskoroputro via Skype and wished him a bright future ahead. Meanwhile, another scholar Ms Nadia Shoukat also completed all the requirements for PhD award including fulfillment of PhD quality criteria of HEC. She did here research on the topic of “Ideals and Rings Associated with Finite Lattices” under the supervision of foreign professor Dr Viviana Ene. Vice Chancellor congratulated Ms Nadia Shouat and handed over PhD notification to her at a ceremony at the Vice Chancellor’s Office.

Latest News

More From Lahore