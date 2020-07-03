Indonesian scholar completes PhD from GCU

LAHORE:Indonesian scholar Herolistra Baskoroputro has completed his PhD in Mathematics from the Abdus Salam School of Mathematical Sciences (ASSMS), GC University Lahore.

Baskoroputro completed his research on the topic of “Binomial Edge Ideals Associated with Proper Interval Graphs” under the supervision of foreign professor Dr Viviana Ene. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has congratulated Herolistra Baskoroputro via Skype and wished him a bright future ahead. Meanwhile, another scholar Ms Nadia Shoukat also completed all the requirements for PhD award including fulfillment of PhD quality criteria of HEC. She did here research on the topic of “Ideals and Rings Associated with Finite Lattices” under the supervision of foreign professor Dr Viviana Ene. Vice Chancellor congratulated Ms Nadia Shouat and handed over PhD notification to her at a ceremony at the Vice Chancellor’s Office.