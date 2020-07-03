Customs duty collection

LAHORE:Model Customs Collectorate Appraisement and Facilitation Faisalabad has collected Rs 1938.30 million customs duty in the month of June, 2020 against the assigned target of 1647.80 million.

It has been learnt that the Collectorate has registered a substantial growth of 18 percent as compared to the collection in June 2019. Duty collection through administrative measures remains one of the primary areas of focus especially during the last month of the financial year. Effective follow up recovery of adjudged government liabilities, audit of manufacturing bonds and DTRE users were given particular attention in the last month of the current financial year and significant recoveries have been made.

Saima Aftab, Collector Model Customs Collectorate Faisalabad, while appreciating the efforts of all who strived for achievement of this uphill target stated that employees of Model Customs Collectorate Faisalabad have been performing their duties with great devotion and zeal particularly in such threatening situation when their own lives were at stake due to Corona outbreak. She said staff is devoted in performing their duties for the prosperity of the country.