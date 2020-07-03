Silver linings

There is a lot of fear, anxiety and panic surrounding the novel coronavirus and in these times of despair we need to look at the silver lining. With almost everyone working from home and not making the daily commute to their office, suddenly it seems like the hours in a day have increased.

With all the extra time on your hands, you can do things that make you happy like doing your favourite hobbies, work out, read books, spend time with your family and much time in praying. All this will not only recharge you for the day but also make you feel happy for a long time.

Sana Naveed

Islamabad