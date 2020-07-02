Two more areas sealed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district administration on the recommendation of the district health officer has opened two more areas for “controlled entry and exit.” The administration issued a notification on Wednesday said two more areas have been sealed in the wake of the raising incidents of coronavirus. The administration said that Sra Khawra near Matani and Sheen Drang in Mashogagar had been sealed for routine activities. Shops had been ordered to close and public gathering had been banned. However, grocery stores and supply would be allowed to these sealed areas while congregation of more than five persons had also been banned. The administration had directed to follow these SOPs. However, it is worth mentioning here that the residents in most of these sealed areas were not following the SOPs and large numbers of people continue to pray five times a day in the mosques in their localities. Also, the residents continue to enter and exit these areas without any restrictions.