Impression of curve flattening ‘outright lie’, says Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the impression being given by some government officials that Pakistan’s coronavirus curve was flattening “is an outright lie” as the country’s infections surged past 213,000 with over 4,300 deaths.

“Some people who have not read anything about the virus are saying that the curve is flattening, this is an outright lie,” he said, while referring to government officials at a news conference in Lahore. The PPP has repeatedly clashed with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the intensity of virus curbs.

In his presser, the PPP lawmaker alleged that the PTI government had “sabotaged” efforts to contain the Covid-19 outbreak since the pandemic reached Pakistani shores. “The worse is yet to come. The curve would only flatten if you had taken steps to flatten it.”

In response, Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan said the PPP chairman should visit a Covid-19 ward in Lahore and see for himself how well things are managed before criticising the Prime Minister’s virus response.

The exchange of broadsides came as the country saw 4,133 new virus cases with 91 deaths in a 24-hour-period, according to official numbers. The numbers rose to more than 4,000 in a day after the country saw less than 3,000 cases a day before, which media outlets credited to smart lockdowns.

Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir, however, said the smart lockdown was showing “splendid results” in his province. Meanwhile, Sindh extended its smart lockdown until July 15. In a Home Department notification, educational training institutes, marriage halls, business centres, contact sports, gyms, sporting tournaments both indoor and outdoor, restaurants excluding takeaway and home delivery, theme parks, beauty salons, cinemas, shrines, and inter-provincial public transport remain closed. Wearing face masks are also mandatory in public.

It came a day after the Punjab government’s extension of its smart lockdown until the 15 of this month. Under notification issued by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, businesses will be allowed to keep open from 9am to 7pm, however, medical stores, Tandoors, puncture shops and agriculture shops will be allowed to remain open. Churches will be only open on Sundays.

Early on Wednesday, Balochistan also extended its smart lockdown until July 15. According to Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Department notification, all shopping malls, markets and shops will open from 9am to 7pm, six days a week, while all minor and major business activities will remain closed on Friday. Wearing face masks and other precautionary measures are mandatory in public places.