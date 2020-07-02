SOP control

Police personnel are seen in various cities of Pakistan making citizens not wearing masks stand against a wall as punishment. However, the offenders are made to stand shoulder to shoulder violating the social distancing rule, which by itself negates the very implementation of the Corona SOPs and exposes the defaulters to the virus. This is not at all a good lesson.

The police should, therefore, either sell a mask to the offender (at its real price) and make him/her wear it there and then or impose a fine on the defaulter. The necessary legislation may be issued authorizing the police to do so.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi