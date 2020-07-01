Bilawal asks PPP leaders to run GB poll campaign with SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that due to COVID-19 pandemic elections on a few constitutions are not being held but elections in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) are being held.

He directed the PPP candidates to run their election campaign with proper SOPs. “If these GB elections go ahead according to the scheduled then he will personally run the campaign of PPP,” he said while addressing a meeting of his party leaders of GB on video link on Tuesday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP will win these elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and PTI of Imran Khan will be defeated. “It will also be the beginning of PTI's accountability,” he said. The PPP leaders apprised Bilawal Bhutto of the political situation in GB and the government's incapacity to deal with COVID-19. Leaders also briefed the political situation of their respective constituencies.

The meeting was attended by Syed Mehdi Shah, Amjad Hussain Advocate, Sadia Danish, Eng. Ismail, Muhammad Moosa, Muhammad Jafar, Mohd. Ali Aftab, Imran Nazir, Ali Muhammad Sher, Ayub Shah, Abbas Moosvi, Shamsuddin, Atiq Advocate, Bashir Ahmed, Aftab Haider and Agha Muhammad Ali Shah.