Punjab govt to set up Oxygen plant in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to establish an oxygen manufacturing plant in the provincial capital due to its rising demand amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to the media reports, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was briefed that a large oxygen plant could be established at a cost of Rs80 million while a medium size plant could begin working in just Rs60 million.

Usman Buzdar while deciding to establish a plant instead of purchasing oxygen cylinders from market approved a pilot project in Lahore and directed Secretary Primary Health to submit a plan within two weeks. It was also decided to establish oxygen plants in other divisional headquarters if the pilot programme in Lahore succeeded.