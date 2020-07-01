Online game claims another life

LAHORE:A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself after missing a task in the online game PUBG. The youth identified as Shehryar hailed from Quetta and lived in a rented flat in Punjab Society, Factory Area. Police said that Shehryar was depressed over a love affair and missing a task in the online game. Two youths have already committed suicide over the game during the last two weeks.

Three held: A vigilance team of the city traffic police arrested three people and handed over them to Shera Kot police station.

Body found: A 60-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Shadman police here on Tuesday.

Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. It was removed to morgue for autopsy.

promoted: On the directions of CCPO, time scale promotion was given to 246 class four employees who were posted in the same scale in Lahore Police for a long time. Recipients of time scale promotions include 30 deputy couriers, 28 barbers and 59 gardeners. Time scale promotion will also increase the salaries and benefits of class four employees.

Badges: SSP Operations and SP Security pinned badges of head-constable rank to the operator, SP Security Lahore, Shaukat Hayat.

Departmental promotion and increase in ranks basically enhanced the responsibilities of police officers and officials, the SSP Operations said.

hit to death: A 30-year-old woman was killed by a speeding tractor trolley in the Chuhng area Tuesday.

The victim identified as Faryal hailed from Johar Town. A rashly-driven tractor trolley ran over her killing her on the spot.

house collapse: A man was injured when shuttering of an under-construction house collapsed near Rampura graveyard here on Tuesday. Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and pulled out a survivor with minor injuries from the debris. The injured was treated on the spot.

Driving course: Following the directions of Sector Commander, NHMP (M-3), SSP Syed Hashmat Kamal, driving improvement course for newly-recruited constables of Motorway Police has started at Line HQ, Nankana Sahib. Focal person Majid Rafiq Minhas said the SSP wanted to improve driving skills of newly-recruited constables/junior patrol officers. There is a systematic check upon proficiency of all cadre skills. Upon examining driving cadre, selective JPOs were referred to join the course.