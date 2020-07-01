CM Usman Buzdar praises minister for preparation, approval of budget

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday paid special tributes to Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs on record legislation.

Addressing the Punjab Assembly budget session on the last day, he paid rich tributes to the Speaker, Law Minister and Finance Minister for the preparation and approval of the people-friendly budget. He also announced special honoraria for the employees concerned of Law, Finance, Planning and Punjab Assembly.

The chief minister said that despite strong opposition, the record legislation in Punjab was a testament to Raja Basharat's political acumen, long parliamentary experience and deep knowledge of the law. He said that in approving the people-friendly and tax relief budget in the most difficult circumstances, Punjab Law Minister not only showed full wisdom but also responded to the criticism of the opposition by being present in the House every day.

He said that Raja Basharat's foresight provided timely legal protection to government measures against the pandemic in the province and set a new parliamentary history by extending Punjab Infectious Diseases Prevention Ordinance 2020 to save its people from troubles during the budget session. He said that Raja Basharat always supported the government in difficult situations and gave all possible assistance to the Speaker in running the assembly proceedings successfully in every session.