Remembering the martyrs

All four terrorists who tried to storm the Pakistan Stock Exchange were killed by the brave men of the Sindh Police and the Rangers. This is not the first time that this brave nation has set such an example. In 1965 when our homeland came under sudden attack by the enemy every citizen became a soldier and we as a nation overpowered the enemy. During the Kargil war the enemy was crushed by our soldiers. Aitzaz Hassan, a brave student, laid down his life so as to save other students from the assault of the enemy.

Malala braved a terrorist attack and received the Nobel Prize for peace. I would like to Pay Homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives during the course of defending our beloved homeland – police Constables Rafiq Sommro and Khalil Jatoi.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Hussain Abad