CM Usman Buzdar condemns terror attack on PSE

LAHORE :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the terrorists' attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi.

He has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and extended sympathies to martyrs' heirs. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction that security forces sent the terrorists to hell with their timely action. He asserted that terrorists could not weaken the strong commitment of the nation adding that it was a conspiracy of anti-Pakistan elements. The brave security forces have failed their evil designs to target the economic hub and the nation is proud of the brave officials of the security forces. The wicked enemy is trying to destabilise the country but the nation is fully united to give a befitting reply to it, the chief minister added.