Mon Jun 29, 2020
June 29, 2020

Bilawal hails Bugti's stance on 18th Amend, NFC

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday called up JWP chief Shahzain Bugti and appreciated his stance on 18th Amendment and the National Finance Commission award.

Bilawal and Shahzain both agreed to meet soon. The PPP chairman also appreciated Shahzain for adopting a democratic and pro-people narrative.

