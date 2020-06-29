PM Imran Khan proud of his team for smart lockdowns

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he was proud of his team, as it was amongst the first to enforce smart lockdowns.

“My team was amongst the first to enforce smart lockdowns. I am proud of it for helping me continue to navigate our country through the COVID-19 crisis. InshaAllah, from now onwards if we follow SOPs we will see off the worst of this crisis,” he wrote.

The prime minister shared on his twitter account an article of Bloomberg titled 'SmartLockdowns’ Are the Future in Europe.

The article says Germany, Italy and Portugal are betting on smaller, local shutdowns to prevent a new surge of coronavirus infections.

Shortly afterwards, Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari said Imran Khan deserved praise for exhibiting excellent leadership.

"The world is realising smart lockdowns are the only way (to deal with coronavirus)," he wrote on Twitter, adding that the US and European countries were also implementing smart lockdowns "for its sustainable benefits".

Bukhari added that members of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as well as the stakeholders, also deserve congratulations in this regard.