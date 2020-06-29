Murdered PTI worker’s family demands justice

LAHORE:The family members of a PTI worker who was gunned down in May during Ramazan and in fasting condition in the area of Ichhra has demanded the Punjab chief minister provide justice to them.

Hafiz Usman Shahid, a staunch PTI worker and father of four, was killed by two unidentified armed dacoits in a dacoity bid on May 18. He was present at his mobile phone shop when two dacoits entered in broad day light to rob the shop. On resistance, he was shot at and wounded by the dacoits. He succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

Police registered the case on May 18. The CCTV footage of the incident was also provided to police. His family members claimed that still no progress has been made in the case as the culprits are yet to be arrested.

Muqaddas Bibi, the mother of the deceased, while talking to the media stated that it has been over one month but nothing had been done in the case. While crying, the aggrieved mother stated that her son was the father of four, including three daughters. She also said, “Her son was a staunch worker of PTI who always supported Imran Khan and local MPA Mian Aslam Iqbal but nobody bothered to help us in this case.

Muqaddas Bibi and her son Imran demanded the chief minister and other high-ups take notice of the tragic incident and ensure justice to them and the four children who lost their father. The News also tried to contact MPA Mian Aslam Iqbal who is also a provincial minister. However, he was not available for comment.