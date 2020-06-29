PCB decides not take action against Hafeez

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not take any action against veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez after the latter opted to privately undergo a second Covid-19 test.

During the first phase of testing, conducted by the PCB, Hafeez was among 10 others to have tested positive but being dubious, the 39-year-old underwent a second private test which returned negative.

Following the result, the all-rounder took to Twitter to post it without the PCB's knowledge and as a result cast doubt over the credibility of the tests. PCB CEO Wasim Khan later expressed his disappointment over Hafeez's handling of the issue but noted that it was not the first instance when the cricketer named breached social media protocol.

Furthermore, Wasim revealed that Hafeez's approach caused issues to the board and added that they were in works of taking "the next steps". However, the board has decided to let the cricketer off the hook as he is not a centrally-contracted player and want to avoid being embroiled in controversy.