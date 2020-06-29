Rohail eager to make it as his debut tour

ISLAMABAD: Rookie stylish wicketkeeper batsman Rohail Nazir is eager to make his debut tour count if given opportunity to represent the country against England.

In an exclusive interview with The News, hours before his departure to England in company of 19 other cricketers Sunday, Rohail said he was excited to learn he was travelling with the team to England. “When the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) started conducting COVID-19 tests on me, I was not sure whether at all I would be picked for the tour.

Later when it was confirmed that I would be part of the team, my excitement was beyond imagination. I had been waiting for this opportunity ever since I started performing at international junior as well for the Emerging sides. I am a strong believer in God Almighty and I knew well that opportunity would come one day.”

After making his impact for the Pakistan under-19, Rohail led Pakistan to Emerging Asia Cup title with an entertaining hundred against hosts Bangladesh in the final at Dhaka November last.

“I knew well that this performance would count and it really did. Hundred at the right time and for the Asia Cup title brought me in the limelight. I also had a very good season in first class cricket and a very encouraging stint of performances at the junior level. This all helped me stay in contention for a place on the touring party. The opportunity finally has come now.”

Rohail a product of Diamond Cricket Academy Islamabad promised to make the best of the opportunity. “I believe if Allah Almighty has created opportunity for me, the onus is on me to make the opportunity count. I am hopeful to get a chance to represent the country on the tour and if that turned out to be the case I would not let that opportunity slip away easily. My efforts would be to stick to the task and make the maximum of the opening coming my way.”

The entertaining upfront batsman however rued missing good opportunity of representing his franchise Multan Sultan during the PSL 2020. “I was expecting a full fledge 2020 PSL season with Multan Sultan and ended up playing just two matches. An extensive run in the league could have helped me bring out the best.

However, playing XI team selection entirely is the prerogative of the team management and they do what they think is in the best interest of the team. It is just a beginning of my career. I hope to get more chances in days and years to come.”