Indian ceasefire violation at LoC: Pak Army downs Indian spy drone

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Sunday said Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Hot Spring Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).



In a tweet, he said the quadcopter had intruded 850 meters on Pakistan s side of the LoC. "This is the 9th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year," he added.

India continued with its aggressive policy on the Line of Control (LoC) as it once again violated ceasefire agreement when its spy drone crossed over the LoC .

An ISPR statement said the drone was shot down in the Hot Spring border village of Azad Kashmir.The latest development came two weeks after India and China clashed along a different disputed border high in the Himalayas, leaving 20 Indian soldiers dead. Pakistan blames New Delhi for escalating tensions with China, a longtime friend of Islamabad.

Relations between Pakistan and India have been strained over Indian-Occupied Kashmir since last August, when New Delhi revoked Muslim-majority Kashmir’s decades-old semi-autonomous status, touching off anger in Indian-Occupied Kashmir and in Pakistan.

The two countries have been on maximum alert since February 2019, when Pakistan shot down two Indian warplanes and captured a pilot, in response to an airstrike by Indian aircraft inside Pakistan.