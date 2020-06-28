Milton Glaser, designer of iconic ‘I (Heart) NY’ logo, is dead at 91

NEW YORK: If you like American pop culture you certainly know his work, even if you don´t know his name: graphic designer Milton Glaser, known for his wildly popular “I (Heart) NY” logo, died Friday on his 91st birthday.

His death in Manhattan was confirmed by his wife, Shirley Glaser, who said he had suffered a stroke and renal failure, The New York Times reported. Glaser, born in the Bronx to Hungarian immigrant parents, was known for a joyous and retro style that helped him shape the visual identity of American popular culture, particularly in the 1960s and 1970s. He was also co-founder, with Clay Felker, of New York magazine, where he served as president and design director until 1977. Glaser designed the “I (Heart) NY” logo, with its red heart on a white background, for a 1977 campaign promoting the state as a tourism destination.