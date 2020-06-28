Teachers demand promotion to subject specialists cadre

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A meeting of senior CT teachers has demanded the government to consider their service tenure and extra academic qualifications for the post of subject specialists.

A press release issued from the Senior CT Teachers Association stated that a number of teachers from their category were kept deprived of a legitimate promotion right to pay scale-16. On the occasion, ACTA DI Khan chapter president Malik Jamshed deplored that despite having decades long experience and professional qualifications, people at the helm of affairs were not restructuring their service category. Expressing dissatisfaction with the existing service structure, the association demanded immediate upgrading of their grade into subject specialist. The association president warned to approach courts if their demand was not met.