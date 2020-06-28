Ex-PHC chief justice Usman Shah laid to rest

PESHAWAR: Former Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Sayyed Usman Ali Shah has passed away. He was in his 90s. His funeral prayers were offered at the Ladies Club in the University Town in the provincial capital and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. He also briefly remained Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from April to August 1986. Usman Shah was the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court from 1981-87. He also worked as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and as Federal Ombudsman. He received numerous national awards of honour. A large number of people attended his funeral. Among them were judges, lawyers and people from other walks of life.