YNA Lyari chapter demands security for nurses

The Lyari chapter of the Young Nurses Association (YNA) has demanded protection for nurses working at the Lyari General Hospital and removal of own pay scale (OPS) officials from their posts.

The association staged a protest demonstration at the Karachi Press Club, carrying banners and placards inscribed in favour of their demands. The protesters said harassing staff nurses had become common on the hospital premises and nurses had been facing immense problems to continue their duties in these circumstances.

They said some OPS officials support outsiders involved in harassing nurses. They demanded of the chief minister and the provincial health minister to order immediate removal of OPS officers from their posts and provision of security to nurses.