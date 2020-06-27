Eight more test corona positive in Mardan

MARDAN: Another eight people tested positive for coronavirus in the district, taking the number of patients to 1,029.

So far, 53 people have died in Mardan, according to the statistics issued by deputy commissioner’s office on Friday. Meanwhile, the district administration on Friday checked 551 shops and imposed Rs49,500 fine on shopkeepers. Nine persons were also arrested over violation of the anti-coronavirus SOPs from different localities of the district and 5 shops sealed. The officials visited filling stations, bus terminals and shops on Bank Road, Shamshi road, Shahidano Bazaar, New Adda, Charsadda Chowk, Par Hoti, Mayar, Dwasaro Road and other bazaars.

18 arrested in Mardan

Police have arrested 18 people including proclaimed offenders and narcotics dealers and also recovered drugs of various kinds and weapons in operations in Mardan district.On the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, the police conducted operations in the limits of city, Kharki, Saro Shah, and Garhi Kapoora areas, arresting 18 suspects including 7 proclaimed offenders and 4 alleged drug dealers. The drugs recovered included 6,723 grams hashish and 425 grams heroin. Police also recovered 3 Kalashnikov rifles, 3 pistols and 85 cartridges. Some of the arrestees were identified as Aziz, Mursaleen, Mohammad Wali, Farah Saed, Jamsheed, Murad, Saed Akbar, Zabar, Sajjad, Zahid and Akhtar Ali.