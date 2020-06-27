Rawalpindi NAB summons Sindh CM on July 6

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has summoned Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on July 06 in ongoing investigations in Roshan Sindh Project related to solar lights.

Murad Ali Shah had appeared on June 04 before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the NAB Rawalpindi probing fake bank accounts scam headed by Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi to record his statement.

After the appearance before the NAB Rawalpindi, the CIT sent a questionnaire Murad Ali Shah to respond in stipulated time of 14 days. According to sources, through the questionnaire comprising around 28 questions, the CIT asked the chief minister why as finance minister he released funds illegally in the Roshan Sindh programme and why were the finance secretary’s objections ignored.

The CIT also asked the CM that why Roshan Sindh Project was started without checking its feasibility and why was no attention paid to the chief secretary’s identification of feasibility.