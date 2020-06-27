1,372 artists get Rs20,000 each

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai has said that Punjab the government's Artist Support Fund programme is running successfully. The government is providing full financial support to the artists across Punjab in the view of Covid-19.

She said the strategy of Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar for distributing the funds had proved effective. She stated that through the newly adopted method, artists could get help from any branch of Bank of Punjab. Owing to Covidd-19, Rs 20,000 each have been released to 1,372 artists across the province and, the process is being completed expeditiously. She said that the programme would continue at a large scale in future as well to support the artist community. Saman Rai said that the services of all literary and cultural institutions across the province are being sought to take this process forward. She said that the government has always appreciated the role of the artists. She noted that merit and transparency were being ensured at all stages.