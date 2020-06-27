Robbers kill man on resistance

LAHORE :Robbers killed a man on resistant at Chung. The victim was shot dead by two unidentified robbers at Chung. The victim identified as Saleem was going on a bike when two persons intercepted him and tried to rob him. He resisted their attempt, on which, they opened firing and killed him. Police have registered a case.

Body found: A body of a 50-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found at Gulshan-e-Ravi on Friday. A passerby spotted the body and informed police. Police removed the body to morgue. They also collected forensic evidence from the place. Initial investigations suggested that the man looked like a drug addict and might have died due to an overdose of drugs.

Woman dies A 50-year-old woman died and her husband suffered injuries when a speeding vehicle hit them near Kalma Chowk on Friday. Victims Muhammad Iqbal and his wife Rukhsana were going on a bike when the speeding vehicle hit them. They fell down and suffered injuries. They were removed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced the woman dead. The injured has been identified as Muhammad Iqbal. Her husband was admitted to Lahore General Hospital.

Two robbers HELD: Two robbers were arrested by Faisal Town police. The arrested suspects have been identified as Riasat alias Mota and Aslam. Their modus operandi was to spot the citizens returning after withdrawing money from banks. They confessed to committing various robberies different parts of the City. A van and millions of rupees and three mobile phones were recovered from them.

Four arrested: Four persons involved in murdering a minor at Manwan were arrested. They have been identified as Shahzad, Ali Sher, Nabeel and Adeel. Two and a half months back two rival groups, Ali Sher Group and Hero Group, had open indiscriminate firing. As the result, the minor, Abdullah, had died.