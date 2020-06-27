Waqar to leave for England from Australia

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team’s bowling coach Waqar Younis will leave for England from Australia on Saturday.] According to sources, Waqar’s all tests regarding COVID-19 are negative. He will fly from Sydney to Dubai and will join the team on June 28th. It must be noted that the players and officials, who will travel to England are currently in a ‘Bio-secure’ environment at a hotel in Lahore and will leave for England via a chartered plane on Sunday (tomorrow).