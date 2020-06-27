close
Sat Jun 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

Waqar to leave for England from Australia

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team’s bowling coach Waqar Younis will leave for England from Australia on Saturday.] According to sources, Waqar’s all tests regarding COVID-19 are negative. He will fly from Sydney to Dubai and will join the team on June 28th. It must be noted that the players and officials, who will travel to England are currently in a ‘Bio-secure’ environment at a hotel in Lahore and will leave for England via a chartered plane on Sunday (tomorrow).

Latest News

More From Sports