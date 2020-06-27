Committee approves 107 schemes for Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: District Development Advisory Committee, Dir Lower, on Friday approved 107 development schemes worth Rs140 million to be executed under Community-Driven Local Development (CDLD) Programme by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To this effect, a meeting was held at district council hall Balambat, with committee chairman and Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan in the chair. ADC planning and commission Tariq Jamal, district finance officer Hafizullah, CDLD programme officer social mobilization Asif Khan, senior programme engineer Umar Khayam, TMO Timergara Pervez Akhtar and heads of the departments were present on the occasion.

The development schemes approved included repair and construction of roads, pavement of streets, construction of water supply schemes, dams and irrigation channels. Speaking on the occasion, Saadat Hassan said that work on development schemes would soon be initiated in the district, which will reduce miseries of the dwellers. He added that there would be no compromise on the quality of development schemes.