‘Coronavirus sinking economy, hurting masses’

Islamabad: Chamber for Small Traders (ICST) and former President of ICCI Shahid Rasheed Butt on Friday said coronavirus is sinking economies and hurting masses.

The losses are surpassing projections, as the changing consumer behaviour has also become a threat to the economies worldwide.

Majority of the people are now preferring savings and spending on essentials which is not enough to keep the economy moving on desired pace, he said, adding that people like to remain confined to homes which have damaged hotels, restaurants, garments, leisure, and many other sectors.

Condolence

Islamabad: Salim Saifullah Khan, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) offered profound condolences on the sad demise of Muhammad Hussain Shah (Khan Haji), father of Mohammad Taimoor Shah (founder member of KPTMA), Mohammad Kamran Shah, Vice Chairman KPTMA and Mohammad Zahid Shah, President Swabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry & brother of Muhammad Luqman Shah of Amin Group of Industries comprising of Textile Units, CNGs, Chip Board and Hotels in the group, says a press release.

In his condolence message, Salim Saifullah Khan deeply grieved on the sad demise of Muhammad Hussain Shah (Khan Haji) who played a prominent role in the development of industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially textile industry. He also appreciated the efforts well taken by him for the growth and development of his Industrial Group which is working for the betterment of Pakistan in general and province of KP in particular. He also expressed that the Textile industry has lost a real jewel whose services will be remembered for long.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah for His utmost blessings to the departed soul and to give courage to all the bereaved family members.