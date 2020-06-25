Markets sealed, 8 arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Wednesday continued crackdown against the violators of the standard operating procedures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

During the crackdown, tikka shops were sealed in Namak Mandi for serving customers at their eateries in violation of the measures imposed by the government. The officials also sealed Awami Market in Shoba Bazaar and Liberty Plaza and Al Sheikh Plaza in Shafi Market in Peshawar Saddar. The officials said that these restaurants were repeatedly instructed to follow the SoPs but the owners ignored the orders and continued their businesses as usual. The officials asked the shopkeepers and customers to follow the SoPs or else action would be taken against them. In another action, the administration seized 2000 kilograms of adulterated gur, 700 kg sugar and 400 kg chemicals in Larama. The officials raided a factory in Larama and recovered harmful chemicals being used for preparing substandard gur and sugars. The owner of the factory and seven workers were also arrested during the raid.