Thu Jun 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2020

LHC bars police from harassing girl

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2020

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench Wednesday ordered police do not harass a girl who tied the knot with a man against the will of her parents. Sonia Imtiaz submitted to the LHC that she married of her free will and Basti Malok police are harassing her and interfering in her domestic life. She said the police are harassing her on behalf of her parents.

