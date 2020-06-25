LHC bars police from harassing girl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench Wednesday ordered police do not harass a girl who tied the knot with a man against the will of her parents. Sonia Imtiaz submitted to the LHC that she married of her free will and Basti Malok police are harassing her and interfering in her domestic life. She said the police are harassing her on behalf of her parents.