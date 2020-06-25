ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to approach Britain to repatriate founder leader of Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain along with his relative Iftikhar Hussain and party leader Muhammad Anwar in Imran Farooq murder case.

Interior Ministry officials said initially the repatriation process would be started to comply the court’s verdict against them. It is decided to send a letter from Attorney General for Pakistan and the documents related to court’s verdict to Britain, Geo News reported. It is pertinent to mention that a special anti-terrorism court in Islamabad had given a verdict in Imran Farooq murder case on June 18, 2020.

The ATC had awarded life imprisonment to all three arrested criminals, Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Muazzam Ali, in Imran Farooq murder case and ordered their families to submit Rs1 million compensation each. The court also issued lifetime warrants for the MQM founder and other criminals, including Kashif Kamran and also declared them as proclaimed offenders.

MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq was murdered on December 16, 2010 in London and the FIA had registered a case against his murder on December 05, 2015, in Pakistan and arrested three alleged criminals Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Muazzam Ali.