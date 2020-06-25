close
Thu Jun 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2020

Larkana police recover ‘stolen’ medicines

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2020

SUKKUR: Larkana Police recovered yet another consignment of 26 cartons of medicines being supplied to District Health Office Larkana by the Sindh government but were stolen and hidden in Shah Bukhari graveyard. This new cache of medicines is another addition to the 100 cartons of similarly “stolen medicines” that were recovered four days ago from private warehouses by the police and arrested some employees of the Dist Health Office including a doctor, incharge of the stores and others. ASP city Larkana Rizwan Tariq said FIR against six accused has been registered and further investigations is underway to trace the gang selling Govt of Sindh medicines to private groups. He said the recovered medicines are worth millions of rupees.

