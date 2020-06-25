Punjab governor urges strict policy to prevent corona spread on Eidul Azha

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said a strict policy must be adopted to prevent further spread of corona epidemic on Eidul Aza. Public’s non-seriousness on Eidul Aza like the shown on Eidul Fitr will be disastrous for the health system. Unfortunately, some people in the smart lockdown area are not ready to understand the dangers of corona, said the Punjab governor.

In view of the serious threat of an outbreak of corona in July, the failure of a single individual to follow the SOPs could endanger the lives of many. The government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan also stands by the families affected by the corona crisis.

The Punjab governor stated this while talking to party delegations and University of Gujrat Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shabir Atiq at Governor’s House.

VC Dr Shabbir Atiq also handed over a check for Rs 3.3 million to the governor for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that universities have made a historic contribution to the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Funds.

Medical universities are also playing their part on the frontline against corona, which deserves praise. He said that it is also the responsibility of the universities to provide relief to the students in other areas, including fees.

Talking to the party delegations, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that due to the corona crisis, Pakistan was facing many problems in the health sector as well as on the economic front.

The federal and provincial governments are taking all necessary steps to provide relief and health care to the people. In order to succeed in the war against corona, it is necessary for the people to follow the SOPs, otherwise, victory in this war will not be possible. “We have no option but to take precautionary measures against coronavirus.”

The Punjab governor said that due to the irresponsible attitude of the people on Eidul Fitr, the number of corona patients reached the alarming level and the death toll also rose. Now Pakistan cannot afford such irresponsibility on part of the people on Eidul Aza. Therefore, it has become necessary to adopt a two-pronged policy to prevent the spread of corona on Eidul Aza, he said.